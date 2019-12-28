Hottest folk superstars set for 35th Ely Folk Festival - tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 35th Ely Folk Festival set to bring the hottest stars of folk music to the city this July.

Headliners include folk superstars Show of Hands; The Young'uns who are one of folk music's hottest properties; girl power bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer and troubadour Martyn Joseph.

Folk rock band Blackbeard's Tea Party; blues performer Thomas Ford; high energy group Noble Jacks and pop-infused Joshua Burnell Band will also be featured.

Organisers said: "We may be a small festival but we punch above our weight when it comes to booking some of the best well-known acts around as well as the best of emerging talent.

"The 2020 festival promises to be one of our best."

Early bird reduced price weekend tickets start at £83 per adult.

Tickets can also be purchased for each day and start at £27 for a Friday evening ticket.

Reduced price tickets are available for concessions and young people; and children aged under 12 get in free.

Find out more at www.elyfolkfestival.co.uk

