It is never to early to get in the spirit of the festive season - so why not book for the annual breakfast with Santa by the Lions of Littleport.

The event, which is now in its 30th year, will give every child a chance to chat with Santa and have a present which is included in the admission cost.

It will take place at The Almonry in High Street Ely at 8am on December 21, 23, and Christmas Eve.

David Ellis, from the Lions, said: "Breakfast with Santa was started by Ely Lions club 30 years ago with the help of the then managers, Michael and Lesley,

"Brian Leonard, who was Father Christmas for many years, opened up his carpet shop in Broad Street to store presents and take bookings for the event.

"A well known character in Ely he was the "go to" place for anything Breakfast with Santa related, and without his input this event may not have celebrated 30 years.

"When Ely Lions closed and Brian retired, the Lions Club of Littleport took over the running of this event.

"They have successfully worked with The Almonry who, prepare a wonderful breakfast and thanks to the present manager, Adrian, we have achieved the 30th anniversary."

Tickets cost £3.50 for adults and £6.50 for children and are on sale from today (September 15).

Contact breakfastwithsanta1@yahoo.com with a phone number, or call 07817 592438.