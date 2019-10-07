Get your tickets for jam-packed fundraising variety show with Ely magician Alfie McCreadie

A jam-packed variety show full of tricks and treats hosted by Ely magician Alfie McCreadie will take place on October 26.

Schoolboy Alfie will light up the stage at Ely Beet Club to raise money for fellow Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison.

Last year, more than £1500 was raised for charity, but Alfie is now eager to get back on the fundraising trail.

'An evening with Alfie McCreadie and Friends: The Return' will see Alfie joined by Wayne Goodman, Sammy 'Magic' Magic and JezO.

Proud mum Hannah McCreadie said: "Get ready for some more fun, laughter, yummy food and a chance to raise money... tickets sold out super quickly last year and as it was such a huge success!"

Tickets are priced at £25 for 16+ and £15 for under 16s. The show will run from 7pm to 11.30pm.

Private message Hannah McCreadie on Facebook to purchase them.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/345514849383832/ for more information.

To find out more about the charity Jay's Journey visit https://www.facebook.com/Jaysjourney2017/