Ely artist Linda McCord (middle) has opened a new exhibition called 'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' at Babylon Gallery with her two sisters, Helen Managan (L) and Mary O'Mahony (R). - Credit: Regina Ray

Three sisters have opened a new collaborative art exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in Ely.

The exhibition, called ‘Three Sisters: An Art Journey’ opened on April 6 and brings together local Ely artist Linda McCord with her two sisters, Helen Managan from Dublin and Mary O’Mahony from London.

All three of the artists share a love of art and though each enjoy different ways of creating in their home cities, their familial Irish roots help them to produce works that are colourful and joyful.

Linda said: “This, our first exhibition, is a critical part of our art journey and the Babylon Gallery is a wonderful place to start showcasing our work.

“Preparing for this exhibition has helped us focus on our creativity and has been really enjoyable.”

Linda added that the sister’s plan to put on an exhibition in Dublin next.

