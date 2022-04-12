News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Keeping it in the family – three sisters open collaborative exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM April 12, 2022
Ely artist Linda McCord (middle) has opened a new exhibition called 'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' at Babylon Gallery

Ely artist Linda McCord (middle) has opened a new exhibition called 'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' at Babylon Gallery with her two sisters, Helen Managan (L) and Mary O'Mahony (R). - Credit: Regina Ray

Three sisters have opened a new collaborative art exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in Ely. 

The exhibition, called ‘Three Sisters: An Art Journey’ opened on April 6 and brings together local Ely artist Linda McCord with her two sisters, Helen Managan from Dublin and Mary O’Mahony from London. 

All three of the artists share a love of art and though each enjoy different ways of creating in their home cities, their familial Irish roots help them to produce works that are colourful and joyful. 

'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' is on at Babylon Gallery until May 2.

'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' is on at Babylon Gallery until May 2. - Credit: Babylon Gallery

Linda said: “This, our first exhibition, is a critical part of our art journey and the Babylon Gallery is a wonderful place to start showcasing our work. 

“Preparing for this exhibition has helped us focus on our creativity and has been really enjoyable.” 

Linda added that the sister’s plan to put on an exhibition in Dublin next. 

The Three Sisters exhibition is on at Babylon Gallery until May 2. Entry is free. 

'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' is on at Babylon Gallery until May 2.

'Three Sisters: An Art Journey' is on at Babylon Gallery until May 2. - Credit: Babylon Gallery


Ely News

Don't Miss

Bird flu has been identified at a premises near Ely (File picture)

Cambs Live News

Surveillance zone in place after bird flu outbreak in Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Lisle Lane is reportedly blocked by police and firefighters in Ely this afternoon (April 9).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Firefighters and police block Lisle Lane after reported crash in Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Enhance

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Dentist extracts permission to move to business park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon