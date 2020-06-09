Shock after ‘no serious injuries’ for three trapped inside Mercedes in late-night crash

Three people escaped this crash at Earith Bridge without any serious injuries on Monday, June 8. Picture: Policing East Cambs Policing East Cambs

Police and firefighters were left stunned after three people escaped a horror car crash in a water-filled ditch without any serious injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A black Mercedes-Benz left the road at Earith Bridge on Monday night (June 8) - leaving all of the occupants trapped in a ditch.

All three emergency services – police, fire and the ambulance service, worked through the night to rescue everyone from the wreck.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “East Cambs officers last night attended a road traffic collision at Earith Bridge.

“A vehicle carrying three people left the road and went into a water filled ditch.

“Along with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service, it was a joint agency effort.

“All three passengers were removed from the vehicle safely and taken to hospital to be checked over. Thankfully no serious injuries.”