Shock after ‘no serious injuries’ for three trapped inside Mercedes in late-night crash
PUBLISHED: 15:28 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 09 June 2020
Policing East Cambs
Police and firefighters were left stunned after three people escaped a horror car crash in a water-filled ditch without any serious injuries.
A black Mercedes-Benz left the road at Earith Bridge on Monday night (June 8) - leaving all of the occupants trapped in a ditch.
All three emergency services – police, fire and the ambulance service, worked through the night to rescue everyone from the wreck.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “East Cambs officers last night attended a road traffic collision at Earith Bridge.
“A vehicle carrying three people left the road and went into a water filled ditch.
“Along with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service, it was a joint agency effort.
“All three passengers were removed from the vehicle safely and taken to hospital to be checked over. Thankfully no serious injuries.”
