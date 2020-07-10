Advanced search

East Cambs pub reopens tomorrow with six new ‘measures of safety’ following coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 July 2020

The Three Blackbirds, a historic 17th century pub in Woodditton near Newmarket, is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/THREE BLACKBIRDS

The Three Blackbirds, a historic 17th century pub in Woodditton near Newmarket, is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/THREE BLACKBIRDS

A historic 17th century Woodditton pub - which was rebuilt after being destroyed by a fire in 2018 -is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

The Three Blackbirds in Woodditton has implemented six “measures of safety” to help ensure the protection of customers and staff as the prepare to “swing open our doors and bring our country pub back to life”.

The guidelines include new pre-booking measures, sanitising stations, revised seating plans and clear signage at all touch points.

“The number of guests we can accommodate will be lower than normal, so we encourage you to make a reservation, however we will happily welcome you without a booking if we can safely seat you,” the pub owners said in a post on their Facebook page.⠀

“Our menu will be a little smaller but will still be packed full of flavour and your favourite dishes. We will be offering food and drink to take away too.

“We will have contactless ordering and payment options available, but we are also happy to take your orders personally from a safe distance.”

MORE: Pub in Woodditton to rise from the ashes after devastating fire

The pub is owned by The Chestnut Group, who own six other pubs in the region, including The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The Black Lion at Long Melford, and The Westleton Crown, near Southwold.

The Three Blackbirds, a historic 17th century pub in Woodditton near Newmarket, is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/THREE BLACKBIRDSThe Three Blackbirds, a historic 17th century pub in Woodditton near Newmarket, is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/THREE BLACKBIRDS

To see opening times, the pub’s new menu or to make your reservation here.

