Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

PUBLISHED: 13:23 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 25 July 2019

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

A 16-year-old girl was among three people arrested in Ely for drugs offences.

Police revealed the arrests all took place in Crauden Gardens, Ely, yesterday (Thu).

You may also want to watch:

The girl is from Ipswich, said a police spokesman has she has been bailed to return for further questioning at a later stage.

A 20-year-old man from London and a 35-year-old man from Ely were also arrested and also bailed.

The police spokesman said that if you suspect drug usage or distribution, report it online https://www.cambs.police.uk/…/Report-information-about-crime or call them on 101

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Drilling gets underway at Swaffham Prior Community Heat Project

Work begins at village renewable heat project. Council leader Steve Count and Emma Fletcher from the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust met at the site. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Edinburgh Festival Fringe is calling for King’s Ely drama team

More than 20 King’s Ely Senior students are starring in Ugly Youth, a gritty, original play written by Nick Huntington, King’s Ely’s director of drama and theatre. Picture: KING'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists