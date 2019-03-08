Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

A 16-year-old girl was among three people arrested in Ely for drugs offences.

Police revealed the arrests all took place in Crauden Gardens, Ely, yesterday (Thu).

The girl is from Ipswich, said a police spokesman has she has been bailed to return for further questioning at a later stage.

A 20-year-old man from London and a 35-year-old man from Ely were also arrested and also bailed.

The police spokesman said that if you suspect drug usage or distribution, report it online https://www.cambs.police.uk/…/Report-information-about-crime or call them on 101