Schools, charities, clubs and organisations will benefit from £6,500 raised at 66th annual Soham Carnival

A total of £6,500 was raised at the annual Soham Carnival this year and all proceeds will go to schools, charities, clubs and organisations. Picture: Supplied/Helen Bavester Helen Bavester

Thousands raised at the 66th annual Soham Carnival will benefit schools, charities, clubs and organisations.

A cheque presentation was held at The Ship pub when £6,500 made at the festival was handed over.

The main beneficiaries this year are Friends of Soham Village College and Soham Food Bank who each received £1,500.

Other beneficiaries included Soham Bowls Club, Soham Community group, Ely Parkinson's support group, Kuk Sool Won Ely and the over 60's club.

The carnival also benefited The Crescent Amenities Fund, Soham First responders, Pos+ ability, Elysian Riding for disabled, Moylyn care, 2nd Soham scout group and 1st Soham guides.

Nellie tuk tuk, Viva, Soham comrades band, KD Academy, Riverside club, Soham museum, Soham Town Rangers and North chapel.

The 2020 event is to be held on Monday, May 25 at the recreation ground Soham. Already confirmed to headline the 2020 music stage is The Max Headroom band.

For more information and to stay updated on Soham Carnival, visit: www.facebook.com/sohamcarnival

Those would like to book a stall or have any other queries are asked to email: carnival@soham.org.uk