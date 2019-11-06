Advanced search

Schools, charities, clubs and organisations will benefit from £6,500 raised at 66th annual Soham Carnival

06 November, 2019 - 14:53
A total of £6,500 was raised at the annual Soham Carnival this year and all proceeds will go to schools, charities, clubs and organisations. Picture: Supplied/Helen Bavester

Helen Bavester

Thousands raised at the 66th annual Soham Carnival will benefit schools, charities, clubs and organisations.

A cheque presentation was held at The Ship pub when £6,500 made at the festival was handed over.

The main beneficiaries this year are Friends of Soham Village College and Soham Food Bank who each received £1,500.

Other beneficiaries included Soham Bowls Club, Soham Community group, Ely Parkinson's support group, Kuk Sool Won Ely and the over 60's club.

The carnival also benefited The Crescent Amenities Fund, Soham First responders, Pos+ ability, Elysian Riding for disabled, Moylyn care, 2nd Soham scout group and 1st Soham guides.

Nellie tuk tuk, Viva, Soham comrades band, KD Academy, Riverside club, Soham museum, Soham Town Rangers and North chapel.

The 2020 event is to be held on Monday, May 25 at the recreation ground Soham. Already confirmed to headline the 2020 music stage is The Max Headroom band.

For more information and to stay updated on Soham Carnival, visit: www.facebook.com/sohamcarnival

Those would like to book a stall or have any other queries are asked to email: carnival@soham.org.uk

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

