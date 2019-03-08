Gallery

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

Thousands flocked to Ely for the annual Aquafest organised by both local Rotary cluhs.

And the weather didn't disappoint, neither did the scores of charity stalls that graced both arenas.

There were charity stalls galore, plenty of live music, displays by everything from the Raptor Foundation to the 4D Dimension dancers, with the early part of the day given over to raft racing on the river.

As is tradition the city mayor - this year the turn, again, of Cllr Mike Rouse - who officially opened the Jubilee Gardens arena events before nipping down to Lavender Green to officially open the second arena of events.

On the river teams from local groups and organisations battled it out for pole position and amidst the river chaos - tightly controlled by stewards of course - winners were found and duly crowned.

Rotarian Frank Connolly said it had been a "magical day" with support from the city and beyond for this annual fund raising effort.

"We have a great set of Rotarians working all year to make this event happen," he said. "It is also very much part of our ongoing efforts to support charities - and we have done so today in fine style."

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Lily Mathews Picture; IAN CARTER 2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Lily Mathews Picture; IAN CARTER

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Lily Dodd Picture; IAN CARTER 2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Lily Dodd Picture; IAN CARTER

