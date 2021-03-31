Video
Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson film This Morning on River Cam
- Credit: ITV/This Morning
Daytime TV stars Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson filmed live from the River Cam in Cambridgeshire as they tried their hand at punting.
The Big Brother royalty were spotted in Cambridge as they joined Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby down the line for ITV’s This Morning.
Broadcast live on TV earlier today (March 31), the presenters grabbed their quant and ventured out into the river for their Cambridge punting debut.
“It’s a race, chase me,” shouted Alison to Josie who followed behind. “I’m going to get you,” Josie snapped back as she closed the gap between the boats.
Alison Hammond’s iconic laugh could be heard for miles as she continued to rock her boat, nearly falling into the cold River Cam several times.
You may also want to watch:
Holly Willoughby said: “The quant is bigger than I thought it was going to be, it’s like a scaffolding pole... it’s massive... it’s huge.”
ITV’s This Morning is available on the ITV Hub and continues weekdays from 10am.
