Lesley Gordon's (R) third memory walk in memory of her mum Joan Chapman on September 11 raised over £1,500 for Alzheimer's Research UK. - Credit: Lesley Gordon

A woman who took on a third charity walk in memory of her mum earlier this month (September) has raised a further £1,500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Lesley Gordon, 63, of Littleport, has been raising funds for the charity as a way of remembering her mum Joan Chapman, who died in 2018 after a battle with dementia.

Joan was a keen walker and member of The Ramblers.

She was very physically fit for her age, and in her seventies, took part in two sponsored walks to fundraise for charity, the second following her diagnosis.

However, despite taking a positive attitude, her condition worsened over time.

On Sunday, September 11, Lesley, along with over 40 others, talk part in Joan’s third memory walk, which was 10-miles around the Grantchester and Barton countryside.

Together, they raised a total of £1546.50, bringing Lesley’s overall total from the three memory walks to £5,700.

“Once again I felt overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, kindness and support,” said Lesley.

“Mum was a keen walker, often walking in the areas we walked which is why I felt this would be an ideal fundraiser.

“This year we had a seven-year-old member of Ely Beavers walking with us; he was walking for his Beavers personal challenge badge.”

The Cambridgeshire Hut Company sponsored this year’s walk, providing the medals, which added a special touch to the event.

This, together with hospitality support from The Cambridge Rugby Club and The Arbory Trust, ensured the walkers were catered for and were able to celebrate their success together.

Regional fundraising officer for East Anglia at Alzheimer’s Research UK, Molly Hindle, said: “We’re so grateful for Lesley for her incredible ongoing support.

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population and unless we act, one in three children born this year will develop dementia in their lifetime.”

She added: “Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia, giving hope to families and future generations.”

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.

To donate to Lesley’s third memory walk, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lesley-gordon18.