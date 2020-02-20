Thieves caught on CCTV stealing hundreds of pounds worth of dog collars, harnesses and coats from pet shop

This is the getaway car that the man and woman used in the distraction burglary. Picture: SCAMPERS

Thieves have been caught on CCTV stealing hundreds of pounds worth of dog collars, harnesses and coats from a Soham pet shop.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two people stole hundreds of pounds worth of dog collars, harnesses and coats from Scampers Petcare in Northfield Road, Soham. Picture: SCAMPERS

A man and a woman entered Scampers Petcare in Northfield Road at about 12.40pm on Tuesday February 11.

Police say that officers attended the scene to speak to the victims and collect CCTV images of two suspects. An investigation is now ongoing.

In a social media post, the Scampers team said: "It is with such anger that we write yet another post of the latest burglary at Scampers.

"This unpleasent couple came in last Tuesday, February 11, and did a distraction burglary stealing hundreds of pounds worth of stock."

The post added: "Our team tried to stop them but couldn't so called police with the number plate, sadly the police did not do a thing.

"If you see this car with the number plate MA57 OVR, see photo for details, please contact us.

"We will go round to get our goods back, and probably lots of other stolen goods too - sadly the police have left us having to do our own detective work, yet again."