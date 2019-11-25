Advanced search

Littleport charity shop manager says she's fed up of 'flytipping' and thefts in store's doorway

25 November, 2019 - 11:25
A charity shop manager is calling for people to stop flytipping and stealing from the store�s doorway. Picture: Supplied/Branching Out

A Cambridgeshire charity shop manager is asking people to stop "flytipping" and stealing from the store's doorway.

The Littleport Branching Out Charity Shop is often targeted by thieves and quality donations are being left unusable, it has been revealed.

Susan Wiggans, general manager, said: "People are leaving donations in our doorway and people are going through them and helping themselves.

"We opened the shop seven days a week in a bid to reduce the flytipping but it still isn't working, it is causing a nuisance.

"We are so grateful for donations but we ask you bring them in store and speak with staff and volunteers, you could even qualify for Gift Aid."

Ms Wiggans is urging anyone who wants to make donations to speak with staff as, if qualified, the store can claim back 25p from the government for every £1 donated.

She added: "The flytipping of donations in our doorway makes it difficult for staff and volunteers to get in the building.

"It then takes up our time to clear up the mess, we can't actually sell anything that is left outside our shop as we have no idea how long it's been there."

A post on the store's social media said: "This morning's donations in the doorway have unfortunately been rifled through and scattered, making them un-saleable.

"We hope with the shop being open seven days a week that you can find the time to take the donations into the shop, so they are not wasted and raise the funds for the charity that you intended them too.

"To those people that think its ok to help themselves to the donations, please stop this as you are taking funds away from the people that need it and causing a health and safety risk to our staff.

"We also need to pay to get the un-saleable items disposed off which incurs further cost to the charity. Thank you for your support."

