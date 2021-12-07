News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Therapy dogs' ‘meet and greet’ in Ely raises £130 for charity

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:49 PM December 7, 2021
Therapy Dogs Nationwide visited Waitrose in Ely on December 4.

A charity that provides visiting therapy dogs to establishments across the UK visited Waitrose in Ely to help individuals who are feeling stressed about Christmas shopping. 

The four-legged furry friends along with their volunteers from Therapy Dogs Nationwide were outside the store from 10am-12pm on Saturday (December 4). 

Whilst there, they collected £132 for the charity. 

A spokesperson for Therapy Dogs said: “We were outside Waitrose to help with the Christmas shopping stress. 

“Individuals could come and say hello, get a cuddle from the dogs, and find out what we do in the community. 

“Thank you to everyone who came to visit us and we’re glad it made you feel better.” 

Due to being outside a busy store, the dogs attracted a lot of attention on the day. 

One shopper said: “I loved stroking the St Bernard (Mr Brooks) and my husband enjoyed having a visit too."

