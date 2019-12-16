Advanced search

Therapy Dogs bring comfort and joy to shoppers in Ely

PUBLISHED: 17:44 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 16 December 2019

Dogs that provide comfort and care to people in need were on hand to spread Christmas joy in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dogs that provide comfort and care to people in need were on hand to spread Christmas joy in Ely.

And even the handlers of the Therapy Dogs were treated to a Starbucks from kindhearted staff who spotted them in the cold.

The group, who are part of a national charity but have volunteers in the city, are supported by this year's Mayor of Ely charity fund as well as the Waitrose supermarket tokens scheme.

Volunteers from Ely set up shop outside the supermarket on Sunday, December 15 to raise awareness about the organisation and to give members of the public the opportunity to pet a pooch.

Everyone was eager to grab a cuddle with the dogs and share a treat from their Christmas shopping basket.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide is made up of more than 550 unpaid volunteers who give up their time, and their pet dogs, to provide comfort to those in need.

