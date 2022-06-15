News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Theatre productions set for the Ely Arts Festival

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2022
Ely Arts Festival 2021 brings post-lockdown cheer to the city and its residents. 

The Ely Arts Festival - Credit: Andrew Wilkinson

The Ely Arts Festival brings with it two theatre productions to enjoy during the two-week festival. 

The first production is from a group called Impromptu Shakespeare. 

They will take suggestions from the audience and use that to create a one-act performance in the style of Shakespeare.  

They’ve previously performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, Bristol Shakespeare Festival and appeared on BBC Shakespeare Live. 

Tickets are available online at www.babylonarts.org.uk for £5 to £12.50. They will perform at The Maltings in Ely on Thursday, June 23 at 7.30pm. 

The other production, Numinous, is a comedy about change and will power based on the life of educationalist Henry Morris, who set up the village college and was a figurehead of 20th century education. 

The production will take place at the Adams Heritage Centre in Littleport on June 28. 

The event is free, however you must book in advance at www.adamsheritagecentre.co.uk 

