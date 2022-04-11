News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
‘A wonderfully colourful production’ - The Wizard of Oz visits Ely

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:00 PM April 11, 2022
KD Theatre Productions performed The Wizard of Oz at The Maltings in Ely during April 7-8.

KD Theatre Productions performed The Wizard of Oz at The Maltings in Ely during April 7-8. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Ahead of Easter, The Maltings in Ely welcomed the cast of The Wizard of Oz production last week for two family fun performances.

Performed by KD Theatre Productions on April 7-8, the jam-packed Easter pantomime adaption of L. Frank Baum’s classic story was packed with hilarious jokes, dazzling song and dance routines, and colourful scenery.

The theatre group started its tour of the production on April 1 in Harlow and will finish on June 5 in Coventry. 

Former mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the first performance in the city on April 7. 

“It was a fun afternoon; we were in safe hands with a great energetic company of experienced professionals in wonderfully colourful production,” he said. 

“The yellow brick road will take them all around the country this Easter and it was a joy to see Lucy Bell’s feisty Dorothy and Ely favourite Terry Burns as the Tin Man. 

“Despite everything, live theatre is back and this was the perfect family treat.” 

