240 children and their families enjoyed free entertainment in Ely when they were blown away by a dance performance.

Babylon ARTS collaborated with Ely Markets to bring The Weather Machine to Ely Market Place on Wednesday October 27.

Directed by Kate Flatt, The Weather Machine is a playful outdoor work where two witty characters make magic out of dance and weather.

The Weather Machine performing at Ely Market - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

From the pitter patter of the lightest rain shower to the awesome howl of a storm, from footsteps in the snow to a joyful celebration of sunshine.

Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS’ chief executive, said: "We were delighted to team-up with Ely Markets again and would like to thank them for their support.

The Weather Machine performing at Ely Market - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

"The team and I particularly enjoyed watching the young children dance-along with the performers.

"We have plans for more dance and theatre performances in 2022.”

The Weather Machine is intended as an entertaining and interactive dance that also explores serious issues including the current climate emergency.

Visit the Babylon ARTS website for their upcoming events.