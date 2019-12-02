Advanced search

Charity auction The Really Big Bash raises £1800 in Ely

PUBLISHED: 18:30 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 02 December 2019

Charity auction The Really Big Bash raises £1800 in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Famous auctioneer David Palmer took centre stage for charity event that raised £1800 in Ely.

The Really Big Bash, which took place at The Maltings, saw dozens of guests gather to enjoy the variety evening in aid of Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK.

There was magic by Dean Odell and a disco by Simon Bradleys Disco and singer Kathryn Buck also performed.

Auctioneer Mr Palmer - who began his career in 1982 - has featured in BBC shows Flog it and Cash in the Attic, as well as travelling 40,000 miles a year to attend various auctions.

It was organised by Elizabeth Robertson, Margaret Dooling and friends.

Mrs Dooling said: "We could not have done this without everyone's support.

"Special thanks go to all our guests for coming to this very special evening."

A dinner by Emma J's Catering and raffle were also included as part of the event on Saturday night (November 30).

Thanks were also given to sponsors of prizes for the raffle and auction, including:

Grovemere Property, Thai Touch Beauty, The Moore Hair Company, Fore Beauty, James Men's Outfitters, Eel Catcher's Daughter, Enchanted Flowers, Totally UK Ltd., Martin Jones, James & Katie Franke, Heather Howard, Treasure Chest, Oliver Cromwell's House, The Almonry, Tesco, City Cycle Centre & Toy Shop, U Classy Gift Shop, Enny Wine, Scotsdales Garden Centre, The Hive Swimming Pool, Ely Cathedral Shop and private donations.

