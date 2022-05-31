This official replica of The Queen's coronation dress is on display in Ely Cathedral's nave to mark 70 years since her accession to the throne. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

To mark 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne and her Platinum Jubilee, Ely Cathedral is displaying the official replica of her coronation dress in the nave.

Commissioned by Harrods in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee, the dress was famously worn by Claire Foy in the grounds of the cathedral for Netflix drama, The Crown.

In 2020, the dress was the headline exhibit as part of Ely Cathedral’s Crowns and Gowns exhibition, and will also feature in Crowns and Gowns II from June 30-August 11.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said: “To make the dress as accurate as possible, it was carefully researched from drawings and notes from the archives of the original designer, Norman Hartnell.

“The dress took four months to complete by specialist costume designers and is made from white silk zibeline, has a heart shaped neckline, is heavily beaded, and has embroidered emblems in gold and silver.”