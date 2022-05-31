News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Official replica of The Queen’s coronation dress on display at cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM May 31, 2022
This official replica of The Queen's coronation dress is on display in Ely Cathedral's nave

This official replica of The Queen's coronation dress is on display in Ely Cathedral's nave to mark 70 years since her accession to the throne. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

To mark 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne and her Platinum Jubilee, Ely Cathedral is displaying the official replica of her coronation dress in the nave. 

Commissioned by Harrods in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee, the dress was famously worn by Claire Foy in the grounds of the cathedral for Netflix drama, The Crown. 

In 2020, the dress was the headline exhibit as part of Ely Cathedral’s Crowns and Gowns exhibition, and will also feature in Crowns and Gowns II from June 30-August 11. 

This official replica of The Queen's coronation dress is on display in Ely Cathedral's nave

This official replica of The Queen's coronation dress is on display in Ely Cathedral's nave to mark 70 years since her accession to the throne. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

A spokesperson for the cathedral said: “To make the dress as accurate as possible, it was carefully researched from drawings and notes from the archives of the original designer, Norman Hartnell. 

“The dress took four months to complete by specialist costume designers and is made from white silk zibeline, has a heart shaped neckline, is heavily beaded, and has embroidered emblems in gold and silver.” 

The Queen
Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Ely Road, with houses and trees either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Pedestrian struck on Ely Road in Littleport

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Change of use to cafe, pub and guest house for the Anchor at Sutton Gault

East Cambridgeshire District Council

21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Log cabin planning query, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Back garden log cabin needs permission says council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Anchor in Burwell will be closing its doors by August

Greene King

‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon