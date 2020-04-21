Cardboard cut-out of The Queen put inside decorated phone box for Her Majesty’s 94th birthday

The old phone box on Mill Street in Isleham to celebrate The Queen's birthday. Picture: Walter Gunston Walter Gunston

Walter Gunston took this photo of the appropriately festooned former phone box in Isleham on wish “a very Happy 94th Birthday to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walter joked: “We must be very honoured here in Isleham, to think that the Queen has visited our Mill Street phone box on her actual birthday.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “If you pass by on your daily walk, take a selfie with the Queen in the phone box.”

When Walter posted the photo to his village Facebook page many were delighted.

“That is brilliant Walter, thank you for your hard work and thinking this through. It’s lovely for our Majesty the Queen on her birthday,” was just one of many comments.