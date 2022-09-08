News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from across Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:23 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 7:27 PM September 8, 2022
Tributes have been paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died today

Tributes have been paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died today (September 8). - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died today (September 8)

Flags will be flown at half mast as our country grieves for its much-loved Queen. 

Elizabeth was the only monarch most Britons had ever known and our longest-reigning.

Her Majesty was our nation's figurehead for eight decades, in a reign which began when television was still in its infancy and would go on to see the advent of technologies which were not even dreamed of when she took to the throne.

She was our rock through conflict and crisis, never flinching in her love for a nation and Global power whose values she epitomised.

Her husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

Elizabeth's oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, will accede to the throne.

Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The 'sustainable travel zone' road user charge is proposed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership

Greater Cambridge Partnership

Drivers face £5 congestion charge in city, but bus fares could drop

Hannah Brown

person
Ely Hero Awards 2022 finalists confirmed

Preparations take shape as finalists for Ely Heroes 2022 confirmed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man who beat his daughter with a belt has been jailed for 14 months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man beat daughter with belt in sustained attack on Christmas Day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon