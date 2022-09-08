Tributes have been paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died today (September 8). - Credit: PA

Flags will be flown at half mast as our country grieves for its much-loved Queen.

Elizabeth was the only monarch most Britons had ever known and our longest-reigning.

Her Majesty was our nation's figurehead for eight decades, in a reign which began when television was still in its infancy and would go on to see the advent of technologies which were not even dreamed of when she took to the throne.

She was our rock through conflict and crisis, never flinching in her love for a nation and Global power whose values she epitomised.

Her husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

Elizabeth's oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, will accede to the throne.