Council 'saddened' after announcement of Queen's death
- Credit: Phil Mynott
East Cambridgeshire District Council say they are "saddened" as tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.
In a short statement, the council said: "We are saddened to hear of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
"Our thoughts are with the King and his family. As a mark of respect our flag at The Grange is flying at half-mast."
Books of condolence can be signed at the district council's office at The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely or online.
Councillor Richard Morgan, The Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, is due to give a proclamation outside the West Door of Ely Cathedral.
The proclamation is due to be given at 4pm on Sunday, September 11.
Most Read
- 1 Family’s ‘heartbreak’ over biker’s death as US seeks jurisdiction in case
- 2 Passengers will 'notice huge difference' after £1.7m rail station work
- 3 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 4 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 5 Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision
- 6 Thieves steal seven catalytic converters from car parks in one day
- 7 Man sexually abused teenage girl over six-month period
- 8 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
- 9 'Unprecedented' staff shortages means waste targets fall below par
- 10 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
In tribute to The Queen, Cllr Morgan said: "The Queen was greatly loved by all her peoples.
"She was respected as a woman and as a monarch far beyond the many realms over which she reigned."