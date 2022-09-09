East Cambridgeshire District Council has paid tribute to The Queen after her death at the age of 96. - Credit: Phil Mynott

East Cambridgeshire District Council say they are "saddened" as tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.

In a short statement, the council said: "We are saddened to hear of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts are with the King and his family. As a mark of respect our flag at The Grange is flying at half-mast."

Books of condolence can be signed at the district council's office at The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely or online.

Councillor Richard Morgan, The Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, is due to give a proclamation outside the West Door of Ely Cathedral.

The proclamation is due to be given at 4pm on Sunday, September 11.

In tribute to The Queen, Cllr Morgan said: "The Queen was greatly loved by all her peoples.

"She was respected as a woman and as a monarch far beyond the many realms over which she reigned."