News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Council 'saddened' after announcement of Queen's death

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:53 AM September 9, 2022
The Queen at Sainsbury Laboratory for Plant Sciences

East Cambridgeshire District Council has paid tribute to The Queen after her death at the age of 96. - Credit: Phil Mynott

East Cambridgeshire District Council say they are "saddened" as tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.

In a short statement, the council said: "We are saddened to hear of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts are with the King and his family. As a mark of respect our flag at The Grange is flying at half-mast."

Books of condolence can be signed at the district council's office at The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely or online.

Councillor Richard Morgan, The Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, is due to give a proclamation outside the West Door of Ely Cathedral.

The proclamation is due to be given at 4pm on Sunday, September 11.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family’s ‘heartbreak’ over biker’s death as US seeks jurisdiction in case
  2. 2 Passengers will 'notice huge difference' after £1.7m rail station work
  3. 3 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
  1. 4 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
  2. 5 Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision
  3. 6 Thieves steal seven catalytic converters from car parks in one day
  4. 7 Man sexually abused teenage girl over six-month period
  5. 8 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
  6. 9 'Unprecedented' staff shortages means waste targets fall below par
  7. 10 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death

In tribute to The Queen, Cllr Morgan said: "The Queen was greatly loved by all her peoples.

"She was respected as a woman and as a monarch far beyond the many realms over which she reigned."

The Queen
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News
Soham News
Littleport News

Don't Miss

Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ely Hero Awards 2022 finalists confirmed

Preparations take shape as finalists for Ely Heroes 2022 confirmed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man who beat his daughter with a belt has been jailed for 14 months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man beat daughter with belt in sustained attack on Christmas Day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Woods is the first student at Highfield Littleport Academy, an area special school, to receive a GCSE.

Education News

Immense pride for first pupil to achieve GCSE at academy

Alexander Gilham

person