Published: 6:30 AM September 11, 2021

Peter and Wasana Allan head The Plough pub in Little Downham. - Credit: The Plough

A pub is “extremely grateful” for help in keeping the community spirit alive as they mark their 20 years in business.

The Plough in Little Downham have continued to battle on strong after surviving the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 or so months.

It’s a family affair at the pub, headed by Peter and Wasana Allan who are assisted by their sons, bar manager Sarawut Muenwan and barman Chaiwath Muenwan.

Daughter-in-law Parichart Muenwan and sister-in-law Chittwi Andrews help out as chef and sous chef, while daughters Suzanne and Samantha Allen contribute, too.

The Plough pub in Little Downham has managed to battle through the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: The Plough

“Over the years the pub has kept up with tradition, holding conker competitions, beer festivals, hosting Molly men, dwyle flunking, darts and dominoes team alongside having their own golf society,” Suzanne said.

The Plough has also been ranked seventh in the CAMRA rural pub of the year award.

“The community of Little Downham have demonstrated their support not only as customers of The Plough but also in their financial support in charity events to local causes,” Suzanne added.

The Plough in Little Downham have continued to battle on strong after surviving the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 or so months. - Credit: The Plough

“Peter, Wasana and family are extremely grateful and thankful to their customers old and new for creating the community spirit at the local pub.

“A pub is just bricks and mortar but the people who eat, drink and be merry make the difference.”