Care home to host Christmas light switch on for community
- Credit: The Orchards
A care home in Ely is hosting a Christmas light switch-on event for the local community.
The celebrations at The Orchards care home on December 8 will include festive entertainment, a hog roast with mulled wine and other delicious refreshments.
The event is free and will mark the community spirit and new-found friendships between the home and those in Ely.
Ahead of the event, The Orchards has asked people to nominate a ‘local hero’ to do the honours of switching on the Christmas lights.
Kirsty Price, general manager, said: “I think it’s so important for care home residents to get involved with their local community and vice versa.
You may also want to watch:
“Now that we have more freedom, we’re all excited to meet our neighbours!”
The Orchards opened in November 2020, so residents were not able to get out much.
Most Read
- 1 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
- 2 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 3 Chairman adds fuel to artificial pitch debate after injury woes
- 4 Care home delivers breakfast to emergency service staff
- 5 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
- 6 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives
- 7 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
- 8 Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
- 9 First night in new theatre is a success for Viva
- 10 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
The event starts at 3:30pm until around 5pm.
Email your nominations to ella.cunningham@greensleeves.org.uk before December 1.