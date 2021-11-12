News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Care home to host Christmas light switch on for community

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:04 PM November 12, 2021
Updated: 4:13 PM November 12, 2021
The Orchards care home in Ely is hosting a Christmas light switch-on event for the local community on December 8.

A care home in Ely is hosting a Christmas light switch-on event for the local community.

The celebrations at The Orchards care home on December 8 will include festive entertainment, a hog roast with mulled wine and other delicious refreshments.

The event is free and will mark the community spirit and new-found friendships between the home and those in Ely.  

Ahead of the event, The Orchards has asked people to nominate a ‘local hero’ to do the honours of switching on the Christmas lights. 

Kirsty Price, general manager, said: “I think it’s so important for care home residents to get involved with their local community and vice versa. 

“Now that we have more freedom, we’re all excited to meet our neighbours!” 

The Orchards opened in November 2020, so residents were not able to get out much.

The event starts at 3:30pm until around 5pm.

Email your nominations to ella.cunningham@greensleeves.org.uk before December 1. 

