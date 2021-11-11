The Orchards care home in Ely delivered a 'blue light breakfast' to emergency service workers at Ely fire station on November 10. - Credit: The Orchards

A care home in Ely has delivered a breakfast ‘fit for heroes’ to local emergency services and key workers in the area.

Equipped with tea, coffee and delicious pastries from a local café, the team at The Orchards headed to Ely fire station to feed the ‘hardworking’ firefighters.

The team also visited Cathedral Medical Centre GP surgery, as well as St Mary’s surgery, where the staff were “glad of a mid-morning pick me up.”

Kirsty Price, general manager of The Orchards, said: “We feel a real kinship with our local emergency services and we wanted to show our appreciation, even if it is only a small gesture.

“We hope that the wonderful key workers enjoyed our blue light breakfast, and we hope to see more of them next time!”

The Orchards plans to continue the scheme on a monthly basis, with the next dates as follows: December 8, January 5 and February 2.

