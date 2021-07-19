News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Care home rated ‘Good’ in recent inspection

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:12 PM July 19, 2021   
The Orchards' care home in Ely, received its 'Good' rating in January, but are only now able to start celebrating.

The Orchards care home in Ely, received its 'Good' rating in January, but are only now able to start celebrating.

A care home has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its most recent inspection. 

The Orchards, a residential care home in Ely, managed by Greensleeves care was inspected by the CQC in January (2021) during the Covid-19 lockdown period. 

The report rated The Orchards ‘Good’ in all five areas of assessment: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. 

Due to the restrictions placed on care homes, vigilant health and safety measures meant that the results of the inspection could not be celebrated in the usual manner. 

As restrictions begin to ease, life at the home is slowly but surely getting back to ‘normal’ and celebrations are in order for this ‘fantastic’ achievement. 

Donna Mills, Interim Manager at The Orchards, said: “When we first received this CQC ‘Good’ rating a few months ago, we were thrilled, but sadly we couldn’t celebrate properly at the time due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.  

“Now that things are getting back to normal, we are excited to have a party with our colleagues and residents to celebrate this huge achievement! 

"The fact that the staff, and in particular the care staff, were so highly praised by both residents and their families is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout these challenging times.” 

The inspectors spoke to residents at the home in regards to how well they feel they are cared for. 

One person said: "Staff treat me with respect.

"They are wonderful and I couldn't be better looked after." 

The CQC inspectors also spoke to several family members, who were extremely appreciative of the staff at the home.  

One family member said: ““I am blissfully happy with the care.

"[Family member] is always saying 'Love it here' and they would make it plain if they didn't want to be at The Orchards.” 

Another family member said: “I have every admiration for the staff.

"I could not listen to my [family member] in the way that they do.

"They listen to me too.

"The staff are so kind and caring." 


