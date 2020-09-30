Veterans charity’s wartime concert brings ‘joy and happiness’ to care home

Veterans charity The Not Forgotten performed a free concert of wartime music from the 30s through to the 60s at Soham Lodge Care Centre on September 29. Picture: EMMA HALES Archant

A free concert of wartime music hosted by a veterans charity brought “joy and happiness” to residents and staff at Soham Lodge Care Home.

The Not Forgotten charity performed music from the 30s through to the 60s with a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn on Tuesday September 29 thanks to manager Emma Hales.

Artists who performed were Mickie Driver, Annie Riley, Mike Marandi, Linda Watts and Jason Allen while volunteer Martin Wilson, a former member of 2 Para who was injured in Afghanistan, assisted in getting everything set up.

Emma Hales, activities and events manager, said: “The Not Forgotten cast put on an action packed show which brought so much joy and happiness to Soham.

“All singers had beautiful voices and engaged wonderfully throughout. Residents were engaged throughout by the dazzling performance and enjoyed singing along to well known songs.”

The charity - who have been visiting care homes all over the country and is now in its seventh week of the tour - also donated £100 for refreshments.

“The concert really raised everyone’s spirits,” Emma added.

“Thank you to our amazing team: Katie coming in on her day off to help out, Val, Josie, Laura, helping to arrange the seating, Tanya for helping with signing in procedures, Jocie, Aga and the kitchen team taking the time to prep residents pineapple and cheese sticks, Phil for moving the tables and for putting up all the bunting, Carol, Emma, Chris, Laura, Penny, Nicole, Charlotte, Daphne all keeping the residents in good spirits throughout the show and to Andrew for helping out after the show.”

After the performance the care centre presented The Not Forgotten team with a framed picture of the residents button craft artwork, which they had worked on during the day.

A spokesman for the charity said: “It has been wonderful to see residents having a lovely time.

“We are particularly delighted to be entertaining WWII veterans who have missed out on commemorating VE Day and D Day this year.