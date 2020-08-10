Advanced search

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:44 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 10 August 2020

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

An East Cambridgeshire pub that served 170 meals on the first day of the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme is “putting extra procedures in place” after feedback from customers.

The team behind The Maid’s Head in Wicken said on social media that “we had no idea quite how popular this was going to be and were caught off guard doing over 170 guests all day for food with lots more on top drinking”.

While the pub’s front and back of house team “gave 100 per cent”, they recognised that “errors were made at the expense of our customers which is far below the standard that we strive for day in day out”.

Their Facebook post added that “as a whole, we don’t wish to turn tables away and loose business as we must make the most of it while we can after loosing four months to lockdown.

“We have taken our guests’ feedback on board and are putting in place extra procedures to ensure there isn’t a repeat and would advise that anyone wishing to dine with us on Wednesdays throughout August pre-book well in advance as we will be careful on the numbers we take so that standards don’t slip.

