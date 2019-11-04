Advanced search

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings

04 November, 2019 - 18:30
Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

There will be music, mayhem and mischief as Campaign Amateur Theatre (CAT) bring The Little Shop of Horrors to The Maltings next week.

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

These photos of rehearsals show crew preparing for the performances next week.

The show is about people with hopes and dreams stuck in a place where there is no hope and no dream ever comes true.

Seymour Krelborn works in a downtown Skid Row florist and dreams of marrying Audrey, the love of his life.

When he stumbles across a new breed of plant he names it Audrey after her.

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It is a plant like nothing else he's ever seen and green fingered Seymour does his best to help it grow.

As the plant grows stronger, great things start to happen to Seymour promising unending fame and fortune and most of all love.

But what will Seymour have to do to get the life he dreams about - the motorbike, meals in posh restaurants, the chance to fly in an aeroplane, the girl? How far will he have to go to make his dreams come true?

Performances are at 7.30pm from Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 November.

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSEGet set for The Little Shop of Horrors to be performed at The Maltings. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

