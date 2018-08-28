Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local libraries come together for ‘jam-packed’ season of performances and workshops next month

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 10 January 2019

A series of workshops and performances will take place in our region’s libraries this spring season. Picture: ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

A series of workshops and performances will take place in our region’s libraries this spring season. Picture: ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

Libraries in our region have joined forces for a new season of ‘jam-packed’ performances and workshops coming in February.

The Library Presents in an initiative funded by Arts Council England in collaboration with Babylon ARTS and aims to get more people in the library.

The news of a spring season comes after a successful winter season of Library Presents which saw more than 1,100 people attend over 56 events.

The new season starts on Saturday, February 2 and will run activities in the county’s libraries all the way until Saturday, May 25.

Included in the 22 libraries taking part in the project are March, Wisbech, Ely, Soham, Littleport, Chatteris, Ramsey, Whittlesey and Yaxley.

But what can you expect to do in YOUR library?

The Opera Dudes are back in Cambridgeshire with performances in Soham, Cambourne and Cherry Hinton Libraries of O What a Beautiful Evening!

A show filled with tunes from musicals and the silver screen. Other musical offerings include folk songs in A Victorian Farmer’s Year in Song at Ely, Chatteris and Burwell Libraries and Blues, Country and Folk with Sunjay at March Library.

Amy Vaughan, director of Arts Council England Cambridge, said: “Libraries already play a vital role in our local communities.

“They provide safe spaces for people to read, meet new people and find support for their health and wellbeing.

“The Library Presents builds on this beautifully, working with local communities to programme an amazing range of theatre, music, spoken word performances, exhibitions and workshops that will engage and entertain people across Cambridgeshire.

“The Winter season was really well received; and I hope The Library Presents can top that this spring.”

Early in the season adults can explore the painting style of James Whistler at Whistler Watercolour workshops run by The Fitzwilliam Museum in Ramsey, Cambourne and Whittlesey (February 2, 14 and March 28) to coincide with the Fitzwilliam’s new exhibition Whistler and Nature starting in January.

Families can hear stories from different cultures told by Malcom Busy and then create their own story comic with illustrator Irina Richards at the comics and storytelling workshop in Ely Library on February 9.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/arts or you can go into your local participating library.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Local libraries come together for ‘jam-packed’ season of performances and workshops next month

A series of workshops and performances will take place in our region’s libraries this spring season. Picture: ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

Schools in the Fens fare worse than those in the rest of Cambridgeshire, says report

Cambridgeshire schools outcomes for 2018. Picture: PIXABAY

Brexit holds no fear for us say Cambridgeshire NHS chiefs who promise there will be no shortage of drugs and no stockpiling

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

Ely’s famous cat Garfield publishes his own book

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists