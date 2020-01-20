Advanced search

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

PUBLISHED: 16:36 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 20 January 2020

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend.

Owner, Annette Gwinnett, who made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon, said: "I am sad to announce that The Lazy Otter has closed its doors and ceased trading.

"I have had an amazing 10 years here and it has been a pleasure to welcome you and look after you and share in all the laughs along the way.

"I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and custom over the years and wish you all well for the future. Kindest regards Annette and The Lazy Otter team."

Since the message was posted, dozens of people have commented saying how much they will miss The Lazy Otter on Cambridge Road.

Lyn Schofield said: "That is sad news. We have spent many a good evening at The Lazy Otter. Good luck to you."

Sam Clifton-Noble said: "Such a shame. We didn't come very often but when we did we really enjoyed it. Good service too. Good luck."

Cecily Jackson said: "So very sad. Your rooms are so comfy and the food just divine. I am sure you will be missed by all your locals. Best of luck with your next venture."

Anne Flower said: "What a shame, a lovely place for a drink and bite to eat on a summer afternoon or cosying up to the fire on chillier days."

You may also want to watch:

Gavin Barber added: "Such happy memories sitting there with my late mother, who was blown away by how peaceful & beautiful it was sitting by the river. Hope you all find a place equally as nice to be."

Over the last few years The Lazy Otter achieved the Visit England Gold, the Breakfast and the 4 Star Guest accommodation awards.

Their website reads: "Set in the heart of Cambridgeshire, The Lazy Otter is nestled on the banks of the old west river with far reaching views across the garden with kids playing area, the marina and the Fenland countryside.

"We have a reputation for making everyone feel welcome. With a passion for good food, good service, fabulous wine and local real ales.

"On our five handpulls we feature local ales from Milton Brewery, Woodfordes and Adnams and stock wines from the Carters vineyard at Boxted, Colchester. We also stock a large variety of cider.

"Informal and relaxed dining is our philosophy. Our restaurant has a modern, contemporary feel with stunning views over the river and marina.

"Our food is locally sourced and seasonal with fresh fish every day direct from the Norfolk coast.

"We are well renowned for our Sunday roast and our fresh home-made deserts that catch your eye on your way through to the restaurant.

"We are huge fans of clean, well-behaved dogs. So your beloved friend is more than welcome to join you in the bar.

"The three en-suite rooms at the otter are individually designed and equipped with all the little extras to make your stay comfortable."

Most Read

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Google Maps

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wanted man Steven Barnes could still be in Littleport after serious assault

Wanted man Steven Barnes aged 32 (pictured) could still be in Littleport. Picture: Cambs Cops

Soham woman devastated after hospital admits lack of monitoring prior to stillbirth

A devastated mother from Soham who suffered a stillbirth was not provided with ?enhanced care and monitoring? at hospital. Emma Tiley has started up her own group on Facebook called Rosie?s Angel Gowns. Picture: FAMILY

Most Read

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Google Maps

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wanted man Steven Barnes could still be in Littleport after serious assault

Wanted man Steven Barnes aged 32 (pictured) could still be in Littleport. Picture: Cambs Cops

Soham woman devastated after hospital admits lack of monitoring prior to stillbirth

A devastated mother from Soham who suffered a stillbirth was not provided with ?enhanced care and monitoring? at hospital. Emma Tiley has started up her own group on Facebook called Rosie?s Angel Gowns. Picture: FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

County council says new scale of adult social care charges will net £3.2m over two years - but they’ve listened and dropped one proposed increase

Hand-painted cathedral-themed rocks hidden inside and around Ely Cathedral during Ely Rock Eels ‘stealth rock drop event’

Members of the Ely Rock Eels group held another stealth rock drop event on Saturday (January 19). They hid cathedral-themed hand-painted rocks inside and out of Ely Cathedral. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists