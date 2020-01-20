The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend.

Owner, Annette Gwinnett, who made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon, said: "I am sad to announce that The Lazy Otter has closed its doors and ceased trading.

"I have had an amazing 10 years here and it has been a pleasure to welcome you and look after you and share in all the laughs along the way.

"I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and custom over the years and wish you all well for the future. Kindest regards Annette and The Lazy Otter team."

Since the message was posted, dozens of people have commented saying how much they will miss The Lazy Otter on Cambridge Road.

Lyn Schofield said: "That is sad news. We have spent many a good evening at The Lazy Otter. Good luck to you."

Sam Clifton-Noble said: "Such a shame. We didn't come very often but when we did we really enjoyed it. Good service too. Good luck."

Cecily Jackson said: "So very sad. Your rooms are so comfy and the food just divine. I am sure you will be missed by all your locals. Best of luck with your next venture."

Anne Flower said: "What a shame, a lovely place for a drink and bite to eat on a summer afternoon or cosying up to the fire on chillier days."

Gavin Barber added: "Such happy memories sitting there with my late mother, who was blown away by how peaceful & beautiful it was sitting by the river. Hope you all find a place equally as nice to be."

Over the last few years The Lazy Otter achieved the Visit England Gold, the Breakfast and the 4 Star Guest accommodation awards.

Their website reads: "Set in the heart of Cambridgeshire, The Lazy Otter is nestled on the banks of the old west river with far reaching views across the garden with kids playing area, the marina and the Fenland countryside.

"We have a reputation for making everyone feel welcome. With a passion for good food, good service, fabulous wine and local real ales.

"On our five handpulls we feature local ales from Milton Brewery, Woodfordes and Adnams and stock wines from the Carters vineyard at Boxted, Colchester. We also stock a large variety of cider.

"Informal and relaxed dining is our philosophy. Our restaurant has a modern, contemporary feel with stunning views over the river and marina.

"Our food is locally sourced and seasonal with fresh fish every day direct from the Norfolk coast.

"We are well renowned for our Sunday roast and our fresh home-made deserts that catch your eye on your way through to the restaurant.

"We are huge fans of clean, well-behaved dogs. So your beloved friend is more than welcome to join you in the bar.

"The three en-suite rooms at the otter are individually designed and equipped with all the little extras to make your stay comfortable."