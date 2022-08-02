The Soham Pavilion where the over 60's club meets - Credit: Archant

Heartbeat Health walk

On July 18 and 25, walkers were led by David Clarke and Linda Everitt on the weekly Heartbeat Health walk from the church, walking for miles through and around the town; each time ending at a local café for refreshments.

Community Care Coffee morning

On the morning of July 19 and 26, many regulars who attend the Community Care Coffee mornings decided to stay in the cool though seven people still joined Diane Wheeling to buy books and take part in the raffle

These coffee mornings take place in the Pavilion every Tuesday morning from 9am to 11am, all welcome.

Over 60s Club

Ruth Ginn welcomed everyone to the meeting in the Pavilion on July 22 and 29 to take part in a 30 question quiz on the Royals led by Ruth and Diane and games of bingo respectively.

There was the usual raffle of prizes donated by the members.

Names were taken for the forthcoming outing to Clacton in September.

The singing of the club hymn “God be with you” brought each meeting to a close.

The club is looking for new speakers and members, if you are interested in helping out please ring Ruth on 01353 720128.

Soham Community Group

On Monday, July 25, members of the Monday Club enjoyed a day visit to the Causeway Community Centre.

They caught up with lots of chat while being served coffee, tea and cakes.

Following a ploughman’s lunch provided by the Cherry Tree, a bring and buy sale was organised for a later date the club has yet to provide.

Birthday greetings were sung to members Avril, Sylvia and Barbara which preceded games of bingo and a raffle.

They meet at the Causeway Community Centre every Monday from 10am until 2.30pm

Comrades Club

On Tuesday evening the 26th July, 25 enthusiasts met at the Comrades Club for an evening of bingo and a raffle during a break for refreshment from the bar.

The club is welcoming new members, doors open 7pm and games begin at 7.45pm.

Phoenix Club

The Phoenix Club would like to announce that their next meeting in the Causeway Community Centre on Wednesday, August 10.

Doors open at 9.30am for 9.45am start.

New members are welcome to turn up.