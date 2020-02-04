Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A pub in Ely has been revamped to offer the best in live music and entertainment after being taken over by new owners.

The Kings Arms in St Mary's Street opened its doors to punters at its relaunch party on Saturday night (February 1).

It is now under the helm of Fabio and Viviane who manage the pub on behalf of the Craft Union Pub Company.

The inside has been gutted and given a new look after being closed for two weeks.

It is still in the early days of making its mark in Ely under new ownership, but Viviane said they have lots of plans for the future.

She said: "We are going to have live music and DJs every other weekend.

"There is lots planned to make this a great place to be in Ely on a Saturday night.

"The whole pub has been transformed and we're looking forward to welcoming new and old customers.

