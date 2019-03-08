Two hundred singers join forces for 'monumental performance' of Elgar's The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral

Elgar�s The Kingdom will be performed at Ely Cathedral on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Supplied Archant

Two hundred singers are set to join forces for a "monumental performance" of Elgar's The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral.

Cambridge University Symphony Chorus will combine with Leeds Philharmonic Chorus under conductor David Hill for the rare performance.

The performance, starring a chorus of over 200 singers, top-class soloists and a professional orchestra, takes place on Saturday, November 30.

According to Mr Hill, this is Elgar's greatest oratorio. "The Kingdom is the apotheosis of what he really wanted to write about", he said.

The soloists for the concert will be Mary Bevan soprano, Jane Irwin alto, Ed Lyon tenor, and Gareth Brynmor John bass.

Mr Hill said: "Elgar was really used to writing music for big choruses.

"Matching the great scale of The Kingdom, the chosen concert venue, the magnificent Ely Cathedral also expresses monumentality.

"For this occasion, the Faust Chamber Orchestra doubles its members in order to create the most grandiose sound under the mesmerising Octagon of Ely Cathedral."

Tickets range from £40 to £20. Students and under 18s: £4 off pre-booked; £5 on the door (any seat).

To buy tickets, visit: www.elycathedral.org/events/elgars-the-kingdom-with-cusc-and-leeds-philharmonic-chorus