The Haddenham Steam Rally back for another steamy September

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:14 AM August 16, 2022
Some musicians performing live at Haddenham Steam Rally 2018

The 47th Haddenham Steam Rally fair is all set to take place this September and will be joined by the Heavy Horse show. 

This year’s Steam Rally will include over 600 exhibits ranging from steam engines, vintage cars, stationary engines, vintage tractors and lorries. 

There’s also ‘the old tyme fair’ to enjoy with Rules steam driven Gallopers and Ken Foxes world famous "Wall of Death". 

The popular Heavy Horse show will make its 33rd appearance Sunday September 11 with people coming from across the country to compete in various competitions. 

A spokesperson said: “Whether you are an avid steam enthusiast or just looking for a day out with the family there is something for all to enjoy. 

"We pride ourselves on being a friendly and accessible rally. We are a completely volunteer run organisation that raises money for many local charities and causes." 

If you're looking to camp at the rally or book a space for a stall, you can find more information here www.haddenhamsteamrally.co.uk

