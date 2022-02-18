News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cambridgeshire pub remains closed after fire breaks out in kitchen

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:06 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 10:08 AM February 18, 2022
A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

A fire broke out at an East Cambridgeshire pub this morning.

The Griffin in Isleham remains closed following the blaze, which broke out at around 5am.

A witness said they passed the pub at 5.20am and that it looked like the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

Two fire engines then passed Fordham at 5.40am, they added.

Cambridgeshire police said: "We have been made aware of this by the fire service (the call came in at 5.34am) but they have not requested our help at the scene."

More to follow.

