A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18). - Credit: Donna Fields

A fire broke out at an East Cambridgeshire pub this morning.

The Griffin in Isleham remains closed following the blaze, which broke out at around 5am.

A witness said they passed the pub at 5.20am and that it looked like the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18). - Credit: THE GRIFFIN FACEBOOK

Two fire engines then passed Fordham at 5.40am, they added.

Cambridgeshire police said: "We have been made aware of this by the fire service (the call came in at 5.34am) but they have not requested our help at the scene."

