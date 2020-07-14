The Fens beautifully captured in BBC documentary ‘A Wild Year’

BBC documentary 'A Wild Year' featured the Fens in its last episode. Pictures: BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer

Stunning views of the Fens, the way of life and its stunning nature and wildlife have been captured in a BBC documentary now available on iPlayer.

The most recent episode of 'A Wild Year' featured the lives of those living, and working in the Fens. Pictures: BBC iPlayer The most recent episode of 'A Wild Year' featured the lives of those living, and working in the Fens. Pictures: BBC iPlayer

The series ‘A Wild Year’ offers an insight into the nature of three iconic regions of the British country, and its most recent episode features the Fens.

With wildlife, the episode follows the arrival of Whooper swans which are fleeing the frozen Arctic in winter.

Documentary makers have also captured boxing hares, devious cuckoos, and rare cranes rearing their chicks in Spring.

It also covers farming in the region and the crops they select to grow in the region’s fertile soil.

The wildlife and nature of the Fens were also captured in the latest episode of the BBC documentary 'A Wild Year'. Pictures: BBC iPlayer The wildlife and nature of the Fens were also captured in the latest episode of the BBC documentary 'A Wild Year'. Pictures: BBC iPlayer

Sunflowers which are grown to produce seeds for bird seed and huge orange pumpkins which are harvested each autumn ready for Halloween.

As well as day-to-day life, festivals and other celebratory occasions are also featured.

The episode’s introduction said: “Hidden away in the most easterly part of the British Isles, lie the Fens of East Anglia.

“These ancient wetlands are home to the greatest diversity of wildlife anywhere in Britain.

The documentary also featured stunning aeial views of the Fenland landscape. Pictures: BBC iPlayer The documentary also featured stunning aeial views of the Fenland landscape. Pictures: BBC iPlayer

“The constantly shifting balance between water and land each season gives rhythm to life here.

Watch ‘A Wild Year Born - The Fens’ on BBC iPlayer.

Its episode about The Pembokeshire Coast is also available. The final episode about the North Yorkshire Moors is due to be aired on Friday (July 17).