A dance teacher of nearly 30 years who has "done so much good for the community” has become this year’s Ely Hero.

Vanessa Cross won The Ely Hero award in honour of her work teaching children to dance from 1993, and at The Lane Academy, but also for her work off the dance floor.

Sarah Parker, who collected the award on Vanessa’s behalf, has worked alongside her former dance teacher for 25 years.

“Vanessa has won the award because she is selfless, always thinking how she can help children,” said Sarah.

“She’s not just a dance teacher, but a genuinely caring person.”

Other award finalists

Avril Hayter-Smith – A former town crier in Ely, Avril helped raise around £200,000 after becoming a fundraiser at Little Downham Village Hall.

Peter Royle – Founder of the Ely Litter Pickers group, Peter has helped wildlife reappear in Ely and has a passion for improving his local environment.