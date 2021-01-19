News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Flooding highlights outline of English Civil War fort as rain fills moat

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:46 PM January 19, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM January 19, 2021
Heavy rainfall has highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort. 

Heavy rainfall has highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort. - Credit: Terry Harris 

Heavy rainfall and flooding have highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort after water filled up the surrounding moat. 

Aerial pictures show the clear outline of The Earith Bulwark which was built in around 1643 by Oliver Cromwell’s forces to protect the local rivers.  

Consistant Heavy flooding in fenland has uncovered a 17th Century English Civil War Fort.. The Earit

Consistant Heavy flooding in fenland has uncovered a 17th Century English Civil War Fort. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The clear drone images show the satisfying lines surrounding what Historic England are calling “amongst the most elaborate fortifications”.  

According to the BBC, the central section of the Earith Bulwark covers about 60 square metres and is situated to the east of Earith. 

Civil War fort known as Earith Bulwark.. In April 1643, the Royalists occupied Peterborough and in r

Civil War fort known as Earith Bulwark. - Credit: © Terry Harris

It was built on a narrow strip of land separating the man-made Old and New Bedford Rivers, both of which are fed by the River Great Ouse, which is about 150m to the south. 

You may also want to watch:

The fort demonstrated “the importance of the Earith crossing during the Civil War as part of the military frontier surrounding the Isle of Ely,” says Historic England.  

Most Read

  1. 1 High life ends for Bentley owning drug dealer
  2. 2 New Google Search data reveals Ely is one of Britain’s most tired cities
  3. 3 Ely Cathedral's Covid-19 vaccination centre application was turned down
  1. 4 County cops issue more than 60 Covid fines since beginning of 2021
  2. 5 Nobody home as police force entry after reports of drugs activity
  3. 6 Keep a birds-eye view on resident Peregrine falcons by watching webcam
  4. 7 Number of fatal injuries caused on our roads ‘remains far too high’
  5. 8 Fight with weapons outside gym leaves two people seriously injured
  6. 9 Man who spent Christmas alone in intensive care proposes to girlfriend
  7. 10 Letter: Why not use Ely Cathedral as a vaccination centre?
Flooding
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency Services | Updated

NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Interview

Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Business

Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Dad of two killed on Fen road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus