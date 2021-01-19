Flooding highlights outline of English Civil War fort as rain fills moat
- Credit: Terry Harris
Heavy rainfall and flooding have highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort after water filled up the surrounding moat.
Aerial pictures show the clear outline of The Earith Bulwark which was built in around 1643 by Oliver Cromwell’s forces to protect the local rivers.
The clear drone images show the satisfying lines surrounding what Historic England are calling “amongst the most elaborate fortifications”.
According to the BBC, the central section of the Earith Bulwark covers about 60 square metres and is situated to the east of Earith.
It was built on a narrow strip of land separating the man-made Old and New Bedford Rivers, both of which are fed by the River Great Ouse, which is about 150m to the south.
You may also want to watch:
The fort demonstrated “the importance of the Earith crossing during the Civil War as part of the military frontier surrounding the Isle of Ely,” says Historic England.
Most Read
- 1 High life ends for Bentley owning drug dealer
- 2 New Google Search data reveals Ely is one of Britain’s most tired cities
- 3 Ely Cathedral's Covid-19 vaccination centre application was turned down
- 4 County cops issue more than 60 Covid fines since beginning of 2021
- 5 Nobody home as police force entry after reports of drugs activity
- 6 Keep a birds-eye view on resident Peregrine falcons by watching webcam
- 7 Number of fatal injuries caused on our roads ‘remains far too high’
- 8 Fight with weapons outside gym leaves two people seriously injured
- 9 Man who spent Christmas alone in intensive care proposes to girlfriend
- 10 Letter: Why not use Ely Cathedral as a vaccination centre?