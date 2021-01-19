Published: 4:46 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM January 19, 2021

Heavy rainfall has highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort. - Credit: Terry Harris

Heavy rainfall and flooding have highlighted the lines of an English Civil War fort after water filled up the surrounding moat.

Aerial pictures show the clear outline of The Earith Bulwark which was built in around 1643 by Oliver Cromwell’s forces to protect the local rivers.

Consistant Heavy flooding in fenland has uncovered a 17th Century English Civil War Fort. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The clear drone images show the satisfying lines surrounding what Historic England are calling “amongst the most elaborate fortifications”.

According to the BBC, the central section of the Earith Bulwark covers about 60 square metres and is situated to the east of Earith.

Civil War fort known as Earith Bulwark. - Credit: © Terry Harris

It was built on a narrow strip of land separating the man-made Old and New Bedford Rivers, both of which are fed by the River Great Ouse, which is about 150m to the south.

You may also want to watch:

The fort demonstrated “the importance of the Earith crossing during the Civil War as part of the military frontier surrounding the Isle of Ely,” says Historic England.