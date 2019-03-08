Advanced search

Safety warning after Soham house fire caused by unattended incense sticks

PUBLISHED: 15:20 01 May 2019

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service have issued a warning to homeowners after they were called to a house fire in The Causeway, Soham, that was caused by unattended incense sticks, Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued a safety warning to homeowners after unattended incense sticks led to a house fire in Soham.

Firefighters found curtains alight inside the house on The Causeway when they were called at 11.07am on Tuesday (April 30).

A fire service spokesperson said: “The fire was started by incense sticks that had been left unattended.

“Like candles, incense sticks can be dangerous if left unattended so always they are placed in a draught-free area, well away from curtains, furniture or other flammable surfaces.

“Make sure you leave plenty of space around the area and ensure that the surface is flat and stable.”

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the accidental fire using one hose reel, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

The crews - one from Ely and two from Newmarket - returned to their stations by 1.15pm.

