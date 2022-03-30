Thank you, Ross, you are making a difference
- Credit: Archant
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
In this instance step forward Ross Taylor.
As if he’s not got enough on his plate - recovering, as he is, from a catastrophic blaze two years ago that gutted Corkers Crisps.
But Ross has put that aside, and also his enormous efforts to alert us and respond to flooding issues, to support efforts for Ukraine.
Through his logistics and haulage firm Buffaload he has helped to establish a charity, Ukraine Lifeline Appeal.
And the warehouse he’s set aside to house donations to Cambridgeshire’s relief effort has proved a winner.
Hundreds of have volunteered to help not only at the warehouse but at collection centres across the county.
Most Read
- 1 Couple left 'horrified' after £700 insect sculpture theft
- 2 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
- 3 Restaurateur says new Ely outlet will have 'Latino vibe'
- 4 Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
- 5 Burglar and sidekick sentenced after leaving mark at Ely crime scene
- 6 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 8 Drunk driver crashed Citroen off road and into hedge near Cambridge
- 9 Louis Thorold's mum 'slowly coming back together' after A10 crash
- 10 Removed memorial plaque returns home thanks to resident
It is a gigantic, monumental, effort.
But Ross sees himself simply in terms of being an enabler.
“People have cancelled holidays, dropped their whole lives, for this,” he says, praising the volunteers who stepped up to the mark.
He admits that “it has been stressful”.
But he knows the efforts are appreciated.
"It has made us feel we cannot stop,” he adds.