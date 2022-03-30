News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Thank you, Ross, you are making a difference

John Elworthy

Published: 10:26 AM March 30, 2022
Updated: 10:28 AM March 30, 2022
Voice of the Fens

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.  

In this instance step forward Ross Taylor.  

As if he’s not got enough on his plate - recovering, as he is, from a catastrophic blaze two years ago that gutted Corkers Crisps. 

But Ross has put that aside, and also his enormous efforts to alert us and respond to flooding issues, to support efforts for Ukraine. 

Through his logistics and haulage firm Buffaload he has helped to establish a charity, Ukraine Lifeline Appeal. 

And the warehouse he’s set aside to house donations to Cambridgeshire’s relief effort has proved a winner.  

Hundreds of have volunteered to help not only at the warehouse but at collection centres across the county.  

It is a gigantic, monumental, effort.  

But Ross sees himself simply in terms of being an enabler. 

“People have cancelled holidays, dropped their whole lives, for this,” he says, praising the volunteers who stepped up to the mark.  

He admits that “it has been stressful”. 

But he knows the efforts are appreciated.  

"It has made us feel we cannot stop,” he adds.  

