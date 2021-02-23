Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
By the weekend floods were on the wane – an ideal occasion then to get out there on your bike.
Whether, in the words of the 19th music hall song, ‘I can’t afford a carriage’ were true, this mum knows only too well the rest of the song.
"You’ll look sweet, upon the seat, of a bicycle built for two,” goes the lyrics.
In the case of Fin and Sam, however, it was more looking sweet – and thoroughly enjoying the ride out – perched in a delightful basket on mum Sam’s cycle.
And as the photographer who snapped them cycling through Sutton near Ely on Sunday, duly observed “they weren’t letting a flooded road stop them”.
Homemade or tailor made, the basket held both boys safely in its grip and mum clearly knew and recognised the fun it would bring her boys.
It was a release from lockdown to treasure – and besides most of the heavy rain by Sunday had given way to big puddles.
