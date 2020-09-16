‘That’s not parking - its abandonment’ resident tells Cambs cops who issue fixed penalty notice for obstruction

Clay Street and Gardeners Lane in Soham where Cambs Cops came across a parked car which got a fixed penalty ticket for obstruction. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

We’ve all seen cars parked so badly you are almost left screaming ‘where’s the police when you need them’?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clay Street and Gardeners Lane in Soham where Cambs Cops came across a parked car which got a fixed penalty ticket for obstruction. Picture; CAMBS COPS Clay Street and Gardeners Lane in Soham where Cambs Cops came across a parked car which got a fixed penalty ticket for obstruction. Picture; CAMBS COPS

But as Cambridgeshire Police so often remark – we cannot be everywhere but we could be anywhere.

And in this instance, they were in Soham and were startled to see this driver’s parking habits.

“Park like this vehicle and you can expect a ticket,” they tweeted.

The ticket was issued to the driver for “causing an unnecessary obstruction to other road users” on the junction of Clay Street and Gardeners Lane in Soham.

You may also want to watch:

When they posted the photo to their Facebook group, police got a handsome pat on the back.

“That’s not parking; it’s abandonment,” wrote one resident.

Another asked if police “can do something about the idiot parking on the junction of Clay Street and Station Road, in Soham, please, accident waiting to happen”.

They helpfully supplied a description of what to look like.

“Big silver pickup, over hanging, junction, forcing people to drive in middle of road, risking ahead on with vehicles coming other way around a blind corner,” they wrote.

“Parked there all the time.”

That, and plenty others, can, one assumes, to have been noted.