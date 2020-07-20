Advanced search

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 July 2020

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Archant

With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on many of the celebrations which accompany this milestone, our newspaper is offering schools, students and parents the chance to commemorate through our newspaper and website.

School leaver Jayden Cadman said: School leaver Jayden Cadman said: "I will miss Robert Arkenstall Primary School and have lots of good memories of my time there. Thank you to all of my teachers, I am grateful for everything you have taught me." Picture: REBECCA SANDERS

This will take the form of photos and videos as well as messages and tributes from teachers. All information should include pupils’ name and the school name.

You may also want to watch:

We are happy to receive photos of groups of friends, as long as those featured in the photo have permission to appear online and in print from a parent or carer. Submitted photos should be in JPEG format and at least 0.5MB and emailed to: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk.

Videos should be no more than 20 seconds and emailed to the same email address.

School leaver Kieran Scrine's mum said: School leaver Kieran Scrine's mum said: "Thank you to Mr Fisher, Mrs Nock and Mrs Bradley at Robert Arkenstall for the great teaching for Kieran. He will miss you all so much. He has enjoyed himself and will miss Year 6." Picture: SUPPLIED

We are also going to produce a Year Six Message Board, so send messages of 30 words and include name of pupil and the school they atted.

Let’s make this a year to remember for all those making the step up to secondary school.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Date is set for return of live services at church

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Date is set for return of live services at church

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Date is set for return of live services at church

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT