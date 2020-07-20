Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham. Archant

With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on many of the celebrations which accompany this milestone, our newspaper is offering schools, students and parents the chance to commemorate through our newspaper and website.

School leaver Jayden Cadman said: "I will miss Robert Arkenstall Primary School and have lots of good memories of my time there. Thank you to all of my teachers, I am grateful for everything you have taught me." Picture: REBECCA SANDERS School leaver Jayden Cadman said: "I will miss Robert Arkenstall Primary School and have lots of good memories of my time there. Thank you to all of my teachers, I am grateful for everything you have taught me." Picture: REBECCA SANDERS

This will take the form of photos and videos as well as messages and tributes from teachers. All information should include pupils’ name and the school name.

We are happy to receive photos of groups of friends, as long as those featured in the photo have permission to appear online and in print from a parent or carer. Submitted photos should be in JPEG format and at least 0.5MB and emailed to: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk.

Videos should be no more than 20 seconds and emailed to the same email address.

School leaver Kieran Scrine's mum said: "Thank you to Mr Fisher, Mrs Nock and Mrs Bradley at Robert Arkenstall for the great teaching for Kieran. He will miss you all so much. He has enjoyed himself and will miss Year 6." Picture: SUPPLIED School leaver Kieran Scrine's mum said: "Thank you to Mr Fisher, Mrs Nock and Mrs Bradley at Robert Arkenstall for the great teaching for Kieran. He will miss you all so much. He has enjoyed himself and will miss Year 6." Picture: SUPPLIED

We are also going to produce a Year Six Message Board, so send messages of 30 words and include name of pupil and the school they atted.

Let’s make this a year to remember for all those making the step up to secondary school.