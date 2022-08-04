Isleham farmers farm butchers shop, ‘TFM Butchers’ have earned a two star Great Taste award for their Isleham Blue Pork.

The family run business won the coveted food and drink award award for their Isleham Blue Pork, a meat that can only be found at their farm from the product of crossing a rare breed saddleback sow and a rare breed large white boar; an idea had by the founder’s son, Steven Thompson.

The judges said: “A beautiful, impressive looking shoulder joint with a lovely, bronzed crackling on the top.

“The distribution of fat throughout the meat, gives this meat its moistness and making it very delicious in flavour.

The Thompson family - Credit: JM & MA Thompson & Sons

“Some of the best crackling the judges can recall eating, the skin has glorious depth of flavour.

“The meat is sweet and slightly gamey, and whilst not up to the same level as the skin, was universally a big hit and loved by the Great Taste Judges.”

The award is recognised as a stamp of excellence and is sought out by foodies and retailers alike.

The Great Taste awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, value taste above all else.

The butchers of TFM hard at work in the shop - Credit: JM & MA Thompson & Sons

All products are blind tasted and removed from their packaging so they cannot be identified before entering the judging process.

A panel of over 500 judges made their decisions about each of the more than 14,000 products from over a 90 day period

4,078 products were awarded a Great Taste 1 star, these are “food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour”, 1,237 were awarded a Great Taste 2 star, these are food and drink that are “above and beyond delicious” and 241 were awarded a Great Taste 3 star “extraordinarily tasty food and drink”.

The two star Great Taste award hands proudly inside the TFM Butchers shop - Credit: JM & MA Thompson & Sons

Roseanna Thompson, from TFM Butchers, said: “We are delighted to have won a Great Taste award for our Isleham Blue Pork™ Shoulder.

“We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to our Isleham Blue Pork™.

Isleham Blue Pork™ Shoulder is available from TFM Butchers RRP: £7.60 per kilo.

For more information about TFM Butchers (JM & MA Thompson & Sons), visit www.tfmbutchers.co.uk