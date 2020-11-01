Advanced search

Video

Family-run butchers ‘inundated’ with internet orders and deliveries during Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 November 2020

TFM Butchers in Isleham was inundated with internet orders and deliveries and didn’t stop throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Co-owner Roseanna Thompson is pictured with butcher David Hartnell and new apprentice Kim Downey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

TFM Butchers in Isleham was inundated with internet orders and deliveries and didn’t stop throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Co-owner Roseanna Thompson is pictured with butcher David Hartnell and new apprentice Kim Downey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

The family that runs a butchers in Isleham was “inundated” with internet orders and deliveries and “didn’t stop” throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

TFM Butchers in Isleham was inundated with internet orders and deliveries and didn’t stop throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Co-owner Roseanna Thompson is pictured. Picture: BEN JOLLEYTFM Butchers in Isleham was inundated with internet orders and deliveries and didn’t stop throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Co-owner Roseanna Thompson is pictured. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Roseanna Thompson, co-owner of TFM Butchers, said that “when Covid hit and we had the lockdown, we actually sold all our products that weekend.

“We had customers lining up all the way down the road because we can only have one family in at a time.”

You may also want to watch:

She added that, in the following weeks, “we were inundated with internet orders, deliveries, and we just didn’t stop.

“I was working the farm in the day and then coming into the shop late. My husband Steven and I were working 12/13 hours a day for weeks and weeks.”

Roseanna said that they had to call on two other ladies to help them put orders together and they also hired village resident Kim Downey as an apprentice.

She added that TFM didn’t access any government support “because we didn’t really need it, whereas there are other people out there who do.”

Roseanna is optimistic about the future, too, especially with Christmas coming up, and advises that people buy their meat soon because “who knows what will happen if we have another lockdown?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Bookshop owners ‘hopeful’ about future as footfall ‘picks up’ after Covid-19 lockdown

Soham Bookshop owners Joy and Richard Dean say they are hopeful about the future of their independent business as footfall is picking up following the Covid-19 lockdown. The couple is pictured inside their shop. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Ely Cathedral ‘doing better’ than other cathedrals across country who are ‘really struggling’

Ely Standard reporter Ben Jolley interviewing the Dean of Ely Reverend Mark Bonney about the impact of Covid-19 on Ely Cathedral. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Gift shop owner ‘very grateful’ for support of local people and landlord during Covid-19 pandemic

The owner of Uclassy gift shop in Ely, Emily Chen, says she is “very grateful” for the support she has received from local people and her landlord during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Barbers might have closed for good without financial support after being ‘hit hard’ by Covid-19 pandemic

Without the financial support that his independent business received from the government, Soham Barbers would likely have closed for good because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Craig Cox is pictured with barber Nathan Pinkney (left). Picture: BEN JOLLEY