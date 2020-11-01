Family-run butchers ‘inundated’ with internet orders and deliveries during Covid-19 lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 November 2020
The family that runs a butchers in Isleham was “inundated” with internet orders and deliveries and “didn’t stop” throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.
Roseanna Thompson, co-owner of TFM Butchers, said that “when Covid hit and we had the lockdown, we actually sold all our products that weekend.
“We had customers lining up all the way down the road because we can only have one family in at a time.”
She added that, in the following weeks, “we were inundated with internet orders, deliveries, and we just didn’t stop.
“I was working the farm in the day and then coming into the shop late. My husband Steven and I were working 12/13 hours a day for weeks and weeks.”
Roseanna said that they had to call on two other ladies to help them put orders together and they also hired village resident Kim Downey as an apprentice.
She added that TFM didn’t access any government support “because we didn’t really need it, whereas there are other people out there who do.”
Roseanna is optimistic about the future, too, especially with Christmas coming up, and advises that people buy their meat soon because “who knows what will happen if we have another lockdown?”
