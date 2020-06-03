Drive-through coronavirus testing centre to open in Cambridgeshire

A regional testing centre will open at the Milton Park and Ride near Cambridge. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP Archant

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open in Cambridgeshire as part of the Government’s drive to increase testing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre, which will open at the Milton Park and Ride near Cambridge on Friday, June 5, now sits alongside 56 other regional test centres and 116 mobile testing units across the UK.

Anyone experiencing a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste, can book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119 to be tested for whether they currently have coronavirus.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are pleased that a regional testing site is being rolled out on the edge of Cambridge to help make it as easy as possible for local people showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

“I would like to thank all of the partners who have worked hard to set the site up and those who will run it going forward.”

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “The Government continues to rapidly scale up the national effort to boost testing capacity for coronavirus to protect the vulnerable, support our NHS, and ultimately save lives.

“This is a national effort and we are proud to be working with a number of partners to turn this ambition into a reality and roll out additional capacity to where it is needed.”