Stained Glass Museum in Ely gifted panel from renowned glass studio

PUBLISHED: 12:19 30 January 2020

A test panel from Canterbury Cathedral’s Damson Window was gifted to the Stained Glass Museum in Ely. Pictures: STAINED GLASS MUSEUM

The Stained Glass Museum in Ely has received a gift from one of the world's most renowned glass studios.

Canterbury Cathedral gifted a test panel from its Damson Window, designed by Hughie O'Donoghue RA and created by Cat artist Grace Ayson in 2018.

The test panel was given to the museum to make more use from it after it helped with changes to the finished Window.

Jasmine Allen, director and curator of the Stained Glass Museum, said: "We were delighted to receive this gift from the Dean and Chapter of Canterbury Cathedral as an example of 21st century stained glass.

"It is fantastic to add to our growing collection a panel connected to Canterbury Cathedral, which demonstrates a fruitful contemporary collaboration."

The panel will be part of the museum's permanent collection, and should the panel be sold on, it will be returned to Canterbury Cathedral.

