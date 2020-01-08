Advanced search

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:10 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 January 2020

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A little girl from Ely who has cancer - who also lost her mum to the disease - was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A little girl from Ely who has cancer - who also lost her mum to the disease - was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco.

The 10-year-old, whose family wish to remain anonymous, was "overwhelmed" to receive the delivery on December 23.

Tragically the youngster has fought off cancer twice before, but it has returned in recent months.

She is currently set to undergo intense radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the end of the month.

Joanne Isaacs, from the London-based cancer charity the MCA Trust, was contacted by little girl's father days before Christmas.

She immediately knew that she wanted to help the family - so got in touch with Tesco in Ely.

"He phoned in tears and said I have not even thought about Christmas and I haven't got a thing," Joanne explained.

"I went into a panic as I don't live anywhere near Ely and I even thought of driving all through the night to help.

"But I thought if I got in contact with their local Tesco, then our trust could pay for a Christmas delivery."

Joanne was put through to store manager Spencer Whitcombe who offered to help straight away.

You may also want to watch:

The store arranged a delivery of Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, sweets, cakes, chocolates, crackers and breakfast items.

"I offered to hand over my credit card details and Spencer insisted that they would sort it for us," Joanne said.

"They must have been so busy just days before Christmas but they still found the time to do this."

The family were overjoyed when the delivery arrived and called Joanne to say thank you.

She added: "The father just couldn't speak he was so happy and I could hear the little girl dancing and singing in the background while they were unpacking the boxes.

"It is such a tragic story for this family so to be able to help was the least we could do.

"Thank you, Tesco Ely."

Spencer Whitcombe, Tesco Ely superstore manager, said: "We were delighted to help out such a lovely family and we send them our best wishes for 2020."

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Council asks residents for ideas to help them reach zero carbon emissions target by 2050

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched its new Think Zero scheme as well as an ideas forum where residents can share their tips on how the council can reach their zero carbon emissions target by 5050. Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs Council, is also pictured.

Ely’s Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club riders see in the New Year with impressive results

Neil Bowman in action for Ely & District Cycling Club. Picture: DAVEY JONES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists