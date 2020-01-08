Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer - who also lost her mum to the disease - was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco.

The 10-year-old, whose family wish to remain anonymous, was "overwhelmed" to receive the delivery on December 23.

Tragically the youngster has fought off cancer twice before, but it has returned in recent months.

She is currently set to undergo intense radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the end of the month.

Joanne Isaacs, from the London-based cancer charity the MCA Trust, was contacted by little girl's father days before Christmas.

She immediately knew that she wanted to help the family - so got in touch with Tesco in Ely.

"He phoned in tears and said I have not even thought about Christmas and I haven't got a thing," Joanne explained.

"I went into a panic as I don't live anywhere near Ely and I even thought of driving all through the night to help.

"But I thought if I got in contact with their local Tesco, then our trust could pay for a Christmas delivery."

Joanne was put through to store manager Spencer Whitcombe who offered to help straight away.

The store arranged a delivery of Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, sweets, cakes, chocolates, crackers and breakfast items.

"I offered to hand over my credit card details and Spencer insisted that they would sort it for us," Joanne said.

"They must have been so busy just days before Christmas but they still found the time to do this."

The family were overjoyed when the delivery arrived and called Joanne to say thank you.

She added: "The father just couldn't speak he was so happy and I could hear the little girl dancing and singing in the background while they were unpacking the boxes.

"It is such a tragic story for this family so to be able to help was the least we could do.

"Thank you, Tesco Ely."

Spencer Whitcombe, Tesco Ely superstore manager, said: "We were delighted to help out such a lovely family and we send them our best wishes for 2020."